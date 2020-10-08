Walmart's Sam's Club Unveils Hiring Plans for Holiday Season

With the holiday season approaching, retailers are prepping up to make the most of the season. In this regard, Sam’s Club — a division of Walmart, Inc. WMT—is hiring 2,000 permanent, full-time supply chain associates to keep up with the expected demand during the holiday season. Apart from this, Sam’s Club is adding more days of deals, launching extra newness and outlining unpredictable moments to delight consumers during the entire festive season.



Although the novel coronavirus has played spoilsport so far this year, retailers are keeping fingers crossed about the festive period. In fact, they are looking for an early start to the season this time around, with more spread out promotional period to avoid rush at stores, given the health concerns surrounding COVID-19. Further, increased social distancing has shifted purchases from stores to digital. Even with curbs being lifted and stores reopening, customers prefer to shop online as the virus continues to spread.

Sam’s Club Keen on Driving Growth This Holiday Season

In a survey of its members related to holiday shopping plans, Sam’s Club highlighted that 61% of these members stated they will purchase more products digitally this year. Further, 31% of them plan to shop earlier compared with previous years’ trends.



Incidentally, Sam’s Club is undertaking the aforementioned hiring plans at its fulfillment and distribution centers to provide seamless services to its shoppers. Moreover, through its Ship from Club program it expects to ramp up order fulfillment during the holiday season. Apart from these, members can opt for contactless shopping options like shop online and pick up at the club and Scan & Go technology.



Further, Sam’s Club is offering more days for members to save with holiday savings events that include October Savings Event, November Instant Savings and Cyber Monday Online-Only Savings Event among others. Also, the warehouse club plans to unveil all its November and December deals in separate singles savings book that will be mailed to the houses of its members to enhance their shopping experience.





Apart from these, Sam’s Club will feature new products at regular intervals in clubs and SamsClub.com to entice consumers throughout the holiday season. Also, new products will be added to these shopping destinations more frequently when compared to the prior years. Sam’s Club which is known as a bulk purchasing and big parties shopping destination will now offer good quality entrees, sides, and desserts in smaller pack sizes as well to better match the consumer’s needs. Moreover, Sam’s Club expects to keep delighting its members with celebrities and special experiences throughout the holiday season.



Well, Walmart recently announced a slew of measures to address customers’ three core shopping patterns, particularly for this holiday season. These include escalated online shopping, the requirement for a fast and safe shopping experience and changing wish lists. In this regard, the omnichannel retailer announced plans to employ more than 20,000 seasonal workers at its countrywide e-commerce fulfillment centers to meet the expected surge in online shopping. Further, the supermarket giant remains focused on offering a safe and convenient experience. Also, the company is making moves to stay equipped with holiday gifts suited for the new normal amid the pandemic. These include athleisure, loungewear, exercise equipment and outdoor sporting equipment, among others.



These moves reflect Walmart’s consistent efforts to keep pace with the evolving consumer trends. Markedly, shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 18.6% so far this year compared with the industry’s growth of 17.5%.

