Walmart's Q4 Earnings Top Expectations

Retail giant Walmart (NYSE:WMT) reported fiscal 2025 fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, Feb. 20, that came in just ahead of analysts' consensus expectations. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 compared to the analysts' estimate of $0.65. Revenue for the quarter was $180.6 billion, slightly above the predicted $180.2 billion.

Overall, Walmart's quarter was positive, indicative of robust growth in critical areas such as digital commerce and operating income. Forward guidance, however, disappointed some on Wall Street.

Metric Q4 2025 Analysts' Estimate Q4 2024 Change (YOY) Adjusted EPS $0.66 $0.65 $0.60 10% Revenue $180.6 billion $180.2 billion $173.4 billion 4.1% Operating income $7.9 billion N/A $7.3 billion 8.3% U.S. sales $123.5 billion $122.95 billion $117.6 billion 5% Comparable sales growth 4.6% 4.4% 4% 60 bps

An Overview of Walmart's Business

Walmart stands as a leading name in the retail industry, balancing its vast store network with a strong e-commerce presence. Focused on maintaining everyday low prices, its strategy hinges on seamless integration between online and physical retail avenues. Recently, Walmart has honed in on digital channels and supply chain advances to bolster its competitive position. Expansions such as Walmart Connect for digital advertising underscore its efforts to diversify revenue streams.

The company's emphasis on cost efficiency, supported by its extensive supply chain and logistics operations, remains central to its approach. Additionally, Walmart has been channeling investments into digital transformation: shipping from stores and enhancing customer service through platforms like Walmart+. These strategic shifts are designed to augment customer engagement and ensure Walmart's dominance in a rapidly evolving market.

Q4 Highlights & Developments

During fiscal 2025's fourth quarter, Walmart saw overall revenue rise 4.1%, reaching $180.6 billion. This rise was accentuated by a 16% boost in eCommerce, which plays a crucial role in fulfilling pickups and deliveries from stores. Meanwhile, operating income grew by 8.3% year over year to $7.9 billion, boosted by higher margins and membership growth.

A breakdown into key segments reveals that Walmart U.S. delivered a 5.0% sale increase to $123.5 billion, with eCommerce sales climbing 20%. However, margins were slightly depressed by rising operational costs. On the international front, sales registered a decline of 0.7%. Yet, when adjusted for constant currency, they surged to 5.7%, with China and Canada performing well.

Sam’s Club exhibited a 5.7% growth to $23.1 billion, despite absorbing some negative impacts from wage investments. One-off events also played into the quarter's results; sales dynamics were influenced by initiatives like Flipkart’s Big Billion Days, temporarily affecting performance.

Walmart's investments to grow its omnichannel capacities continued, featuring enhancements in technology and digital partnerships. The acquisition of Vizio and Walmart Connect’s 24% growth in the U.S. market underline efforts to expand digital advertising capabilities. Furthermore, these steps signify Walmart's drive to diversify income sources and exploit digital ad potentials.

Looking Ahead

Heading into fiscal 2026, Walmart anticipates net sales to rise by 3% to 4% and adjusted operating income growth ranging from 3.5% to 5.5%. Management also warned that it could have its first year-over-year decline in quarterly profit in three years. More warnings were issued in the company's earnings call. Despite potential economic challenges, Walmart shows confidence in its strategies, particularly with a focus on omnichannel and cost leadership initiatives.

Investors should be attuned to Walmart's continuing endeavors to optimize its international sales strategy, especially given the challenges of currency fluctuations and changing consumer demands. Management has flagged potential risks related to reliance on partners like warehouse automation specialist Symbotic, where any instability could impact supply chain efficiencies. These evolving narratives suggest that while Walmart continues to innovate and expand, it must navigate complex market currents to maintain its operational prowess.

