Walmart's (NYSE:WMT) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 3rd of January to $0.56. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 1.7%.

Walmart's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Prior to this announcement, Walmart's dividend was only 44% of earnings, however it was paying out 113% of free cash flows. While the company may be more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business at this time, we think that a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 50.1%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 30%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend. NYSE:WMT Historic Dividend August 30th 2022

Walmart Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.59 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $2.24. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.5% over that duration. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 3.9% per year. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 3.9% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. While this isn't necessarily a negative, it definitely signals that dividend growth could be constrained in the future unless earnings start to pick up again.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Walmart's payments are rock solid. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Walmart that investors should take into consideration. Is Walmart not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

