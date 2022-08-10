Walmart's (NYSE:WMT) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 6th of September to $0.56. The payment will take the dividend yield to 1.7%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Walmart's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Prior to this announcement, Walmart's dividend was only 47% of earnings, however it was paying out 196% of free cash flows. While the company may be more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business at this time, we think that a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 57.1% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 31% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NYSE:WMT Historic Dividend August 10th 2022

Walmart Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $1.59 total annually to $2.24. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.5% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, Walmart's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year. Growth of 1.4% may indicate that the company has limited investment opportunity so it is returning its earnings to shareholders instead. This could mean the dividend doesn't have the growth potential we look for going into the future.

Our Thoughts On Walmart's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Walmart's payments are rock solid. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 4 warning signs for Walmart that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Walmart not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

