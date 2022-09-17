Walmart's (NYSE:WMT) Dividend Will Be Increased To $0.56

The board of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.56 on the 3rd of January, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the annual payment to 1.7% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Walmart's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Prior to this announcement, Walmart's dividend was only 44% of earnings, however it was paying out 112% of free cash flows. While the company may be more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business at this time, we think that a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 47.3%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 30% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward. NYSE:WMT Historic Dividend September 17th 2022

Walmart Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.59 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $2.24. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.5% a year over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Earnings have grown at around 4.1% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. Growth of 4.1% may indicate that the company has limited investment opportunity so it is returning its earnings to shareholders instead. This isn't bad in itself, but unless earnings growth pick up we wouldn't expect dividends to grow either.

Our Thoughts On Walmart's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Walmart that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

