Walmart’s mixed FY2024 report and $2.3 billion purchase

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) has made multiple recent announcements that have ignited investor interest and industry buzz. Walmart’s news headlines have sparked a flurry of activity that stems from several key developments, each poised to impact the company's trajectory and investor outlook. Let’s unpack the news and review how it changes the picture for Walmart’s current and potential investors.

Walmart FY2024 Report Card

Walmart's earnings report was released for fiscal year 2024, offering a wealth of data to dissect and analyze. By scrutinizing Walmart’s financial metrics, we can gain valuable insights into the company's performance, identify areas of strength and weakness, and assess its future trajectory.

Revenue and comparable sales growth

Unveiling the top line, the report details Walmart's overall revenue generation, which reached $648.1 billion in FY2024. This represents a 6% increase year-over-year, highlighting continued growth momentum and exceeding Walmart analyst expectations slightly. Examining comparable sales growth, a metric showing organic growth that excludes new store openings and closures reveals a 4.9% increase in the US and a 3.1% increase globally.

While positive, these figures suggest a slight slowdown in organic sales growth compared to previous years. It's worth mentioning that competitors like Target (NYSE: TGT) reported numbers of around 3.6%. Shifting our focus to profitability, earnings per share (EPS) reveals an adjusted EPS figure of $6.70 for FY2024. This represents a 6% increase year-over-year, falling slightly short of analyst expectations.

Segment performance

Digging deeper, we dissect the performance of individual segments, such as grocery, apparel, and e-commerce. Here's a breakdown:

Grocery: The grocery sector represents Walmart's largest sector generating $357.3 billion in revenue, growing 4.7% year-over-year. Comparable sales growth reached 4.0%, showcasing continued strength in this core area.

The represents Walmart's largest sector generating $357.3 billion in revenue, growing 4.7% year-over-year. Comparable sales growth reached 4.0%, showcasing continued strength in this core area. Apparel: The apparel sector reached $132.4 billion, representing a 1.3% year-over-year increase. While positive, this segment's growth lags behind others, potentially indicating areas for strategic improvement. Recognizing that the slower growth in the apparel sector does not necessarily signify weakness is essential. Instead, it might be attributed to a broader industry-wide slowdown in fashion trends.

The reached $132.4 billion, representing a 1.3% year-over-year increase. While positive, this segment's growth lags behind others, potentially indicating areas for strategic improvement. Recognizing that the slower growth in the apparel sector does not necessarily signify weakness is essential. Instead, it might be attributed to a broader industry-wide slowdown in fashion trends. E-commerce: Walmart's online sales platform saw impressive growth, with revenue reaching $161.6 billion, representing a 24% increase year-over-year. This robust performance highlights the company's focus on expanding its digital presence.

Margin and cost trends

Examining gross and operating margin trends is crucial for understanding Walmart's efficiency and profitability. The gross margin for FY2024 came in at 24.2%, representing a slight increase from the previous year. The operating margin was 3.9%, showing a minor decline compared to FY2023. This change could be attributed to factors like:

Rising inventory costs: Inflationary pressures and supply chain disruptions likely inflated the cost of goods sold, impacting gross margins.

Inflationary pressures and supply chain disruptions likely inflated the cost of goods sold, impacting gross margins. Promotional activities: Increased promotions to maintain competitive prices in a challenging economic environment might have further squeezed margins.

Increased promotions to maintain competitive prices in a challenging economic environment might have further squeezed margins. Increased operating expenses: Rising labor costs, transportation expenses, and investments in e-commerce could have contributed to higher operating expenses.

Rising labor costs, transportation expenses, and investments in e-commerce could have contributed to higher operating expenses. Lower gross margin: The reduced gross margin naturally impacts operating profit, affecting the overall operating margin.

Future guidance

The FY2024 report features future guidance offered by the company's management, leading analysts to believe that Walmart's stock is a buy. Walmart projects revenue growth of 2.5% to 4.0% for the upcoming fiscal year, along with an adjusted EPS range of $6.20 to $6.65. These figures provide valuable insights into the company's expectations for its future performance and can be compared to actual results later for evaluation.

Walmart Acquires Vizio for $2.3 Billion

Walmart has announced its intention to acquire Vizio (NYSE: VZIO) for $11.50 per share, representing a premium over Vizio's stock price before the announcement was made public. This acquisition deal, valued at $2.3 billion, is a strategic endeavor by Walmart to deepen its penetration in the electronics sector, specifically targeting the competitive smart TV segment. By incorporating Vizio's established brand and significant market share into its portfolio, Walmart aims to enhance its existing electronics offerings, reinforcing its presence in the technology sector.

Integrating Vizio's advanced smart TV technology and software expertise is expected to offer Walmart a competitive edge, enabling it to provide a broader range of high-quality, tech-forward products under its own brand. Moreover, the merger aims to strengthen Walmart's omnichannel strategy by combining Vizio's online platform with Walmart's vast network of physical and online retail outlets, thereby providing customers with a seamless shopping experience across different channels.

From Vizio's perspective, the acquisition promises financial stability and an opportunity to leverage Walmart's extensive distribution network to enhance its market reach and brand visibility. Furthermore, access to Walmart's vast resources and operational expertise in areas like supply chain management is anticipated to improve Vizio's operational efficiencies and cost structures, enabling it to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving market.

However, integrating Vizio into Walmart's operations presents significant challenges, including the complexity of merging technologies and systems, regulatory hurdles that could delay or jeopardize the deal, and the potential for cultural clashes between the two companies' employees. Overcoming these obstacles will require meticulous planning and execution to ensure the acquisition's success and minimize disruptions.

Recent news about Walmart has captured investor attention, offering promising opportunities and significant challenges. The fiscal year 2024 earnings report provided mixed results, with e-commerce growth as a notable bright spot amidst overall performance that fell short of expectations. The strategic acquisition of Vizio adds another layer of complexity to the investment landscape.

It is essential for investors to closely monitor how future performance aligns with the guidance provided by Walmart, particularly in terms of revenue and earnings per share. Additionally, evaluating the effectiveness of the integration with Vizio and its subsequent impact on market share and profitability will be crucial in assessing Walmart's long-term potential as an investment.

