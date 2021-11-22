US Markets

Walmart's Mexico unit to open gas stations at stores, partnering with Gazpro

Daina Beth Solomon Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI

Retailer Walmart de Mexico said on Monday it has launched a partnership with Mexican company Gazpro to open gasoline service stations outside some of its stores in Mexico.

The stations will be designed, developed and operated by Gazpro using gasoline from Mexican state oil company Pemex, Walmart de Mexico said in a statement.

