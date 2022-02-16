US Markets

Walmart's Mexico unit sees quarterly net profit rise 5%

Daina Beth Solomon Reuters
Noe Torres Reuters
Valentine Hilaire Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Walmart's Mexico unit on Wednesday reported fourth quarter net profit of 13.3 billion pesos ($646.3 million), up more than 5% from the year-earlier period, when the retailer posted net profit of 12.6 billion pesos.

Walmart de Mexico WALMEX.MX, the biggest retailer in Mexico, brought in revenue of 214.6 billion pesos in the quarter, 9.5% more than in the prior October-to-December period.

($1= 20.5075 Mexican pesos at end-December)

