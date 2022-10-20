Walmart's Mexico unit sees quarterly net profit rise 10%

Adds details from earnings report

MEXICO CITY, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Walmart's Mexico unit on Thursday said its third-quarter net profit rose 10% from the year-earlier period, helped by strong same-store sales as the retailer works to keep prices low at a time of swelling inflation.

Walmart de Mexico WALMEX.MX, the biggest retailer in Mexico, posted a net profit of 12.15 billion pesos ($603.8 million). The quarterly revenue of 197.89 billion pesos equated to a 12.4% rise from the prior July-to-September period.

The company known as Walmex said in a statement it opened 26 stores in the quarter in Mexico and Central America, and invested in its e-commerce business, which now makes up 4.8% of total sales in Mexico.

($1 = 20.1271 pesos at end-September)

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Noe Torres; Editing by Cassandra Garrison and Will Dunham)

((daina.solomon@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7150;))

