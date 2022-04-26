Walmart's Mexico unit says quarterly net profit up 10%

MEXICO CITY, April 26 (Reuters) - Walmart's Mexico unit WALMEX.MX on Tuesday reported first quarter net profit of 11.1 billion pesos ($558.5 million), up more than 10% from the year-earlier period.

Walmart de Mexico, the biggest retailer in Mexico, brought in revenue of 187.8 billion pesos in the January-to-March period, 10% more than in the same quarter a year earlier.

($1 = 19.8911 pesos at end-March)

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Noe Torres)

