Walmart's Mexico unit says considers "strategic alternatives" in Central America

MEXICO CITY, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Mexico's biggest retailer Walmart de Mexico said on Monday that is considering what it called "strategic alternatives" to its operations in Central America.

The retailer operated 864 stores in the region as of September. "We think there can be attractive opportunities for greater growth in El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon)

((Stefanie.Eschenbacher@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.