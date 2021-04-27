Walmart's Mexico unit reports Q1 net profit up 0.7%
MEXICO CITY, April 27 (Reuters) - Walmart's Mexico unit on Tuesday reported first quarter net profit of 10.1 billion pesos ($493.2 million), up 0.7% from the year-earlier period.
Walmart de Mexico WALMEX.MX, the biggest retailer in Mexico, brought in revenue of 170.76 billion pesos, down slightly from the same quarter last year.
($1= 20.4200 pesos at end-March)
(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Noe Torres)
