Walmart's Mexico unit reports Q1 net profit up 0.7%

Daina Beth Solomon Reuters
Noe Torres Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

MEXICO CITY, April 27 (Reuters) - Walmart's Mexico unit on Tuesday reported first quarter net profit of 10.1 billion pesos ($493.2 million), up 0.7% from the year-earlier period.

Walmart de Mexico WALMEX.MX, the biggest retailer in Mexico, brought in revenue of 170.76 billion pesos, down slightly from the same quarter last year.

($1= 20.4200 pesos at end-March)

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Noe Torres)

