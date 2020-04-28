US Markets

Walmart's Mexico unit reports jump in quarterly profit from coronavirus demand

Contributor
Daina Beth Solomon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

Walmart's Mexico unit reported a 15.4% jump in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, meeting analysts' expectations of strong results on the back of a shopping surge triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

New throughout, adds detail from company results, background

MEXICO CITY, April 28 (Reuters) - Walmart's Mexico unit reported a 15.4% jump in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, meeting analysts' expectations of strong results on the back of a shopping surge triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Walmart de Mexico WALMEX.MX, the biggest retailer in Mexico, posted 10 billion pesos ($420 million) in net profit during the January to March period, up from 8.7 billion pesos a year earlier.

The company, also known as Walmex, also booked revenue of 171.3 billion pesos in the first quarter.

In a statement accompanying results, Walmex said the results reflected high demand for essential goods in an emergency period that were not part of the "ordinary course" of business.

Mexico registered its first cases of the coronavirus at the end of February, triggering a spate of panic buying nationwide.

($1 = 23.7980 pesos at end-March)

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Anthony Esposito and David Gregorio)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular