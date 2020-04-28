Walmart's Mexico unit reports first quarter net profit up 15.4%

MEXICO CITY, April 28 (Reuters) - Walmart's Mexico unit reported first quarter net profit of 10 billion pesos ($420.2 million) on Tuesday, a jump of 15.4% over the year-earlier period.

Walmart de Mexico WALMEX.MX, the biggest retailer in Mexico, posted revenue of 171.3 billion pesos in the quarter.

($1 = 23.7980 pesos at end-March)

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

