US Markets

Walmart's Mexico unit reports first quarter net profit up 15.4%

Contributor
Daina Beth Solomon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

Walmart's Mexico unit reported first quarter net profit of 10 billion pesos ($420.2 million) on Tuesday, a jump of 15.4% over the year-earlier period.

MEXICO CITY, April 28 (Reuters) - Walmart's Mexico unit reported first quarter net profit of 10 billion pesos ($420.2 million) on Tuesday, a jump of 15.4% over the year-earlier period.

Walmart de Mexico WALMEX.MX, the biggest retailer in Mexico, posted revenue of 171.3 billion pesos in the quarter.

($1 = 23.7980 pesos at end-March)

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular