Walmart's Mexico unit posts nearly 12% jump in Q4 net profit

Adds sales results, EBITDA

MEXICO CITY, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Walmart's Mexico unit on Wednesday posted a nearly 12% annual jump in its fourth-quarter net profit, standing at 14.82 billion pesos ($759.65 million), boosted by strong same-store sales in both Mexico and Central America.

Revenue for the company stood at 237.82 billion pesos for the quarter, up 11% from the prior October-December period.

Same-store sales in the period grew 12.7% in Central America and 10.2% in Mexico, although the company's gross margin fell 20 basis points overall.

The company's EBITDA in the quarter stood at 25.34 billion pesos, up 7.5% from last year's 23.56 billion.

($1 = 19.5089 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Marion Giraldo; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon and Chris Reese)

