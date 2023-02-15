Walmart's Mexico unit posts nearly 12% jump in Q4 net profit

Adds sales results, EBITDA
MEXICO CITY, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Walmart's Mexico unit on Wednesday posted a nearly 12% annual jump in its fourth-quarter net profit, standing at 14.82 billion pesos ($759.65 million), boosted by strong same-store sales in both Mexico and Central America.
Revenue for the company stood at 237.82 billion pesos for the quarter, up 11% from the prior October-December period.
Same-store sales in the period grew 12.7% in Central America and 10.2% in Mexico, although the company's gross margin fell 20 basis points overall.
The company's EBITDA in the quarter stood at 25.34 billion pesos, up 7.5% from last year's 23.56 billion.
($1 = 19.5089 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Marion Giraldo; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon and Chris Reese)
