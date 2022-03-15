Walmart's Mexico unit aims to double mobile phone service users in 2022

Adds details about plan to have all-electric develiry fleet

MEXICO CITY, March 15 (Reuters) - Walmart's Mexico unit is aiming to double the number of users connected to its mobile phone service in 2022, an executive said at the company's investors day Tuesday.

The service, called BAIT or "Bodega Aurrera Internet y Telefonia," has serviced more than 2 million Mexicans, executives said.

"We now represent nearly 2% of total mobile telephone lines in Mexico since we launched the service less than two years ago," said Chief Growth Officer Beatriz Nunez.

The company is also aiming to have an all-electric delivery fleet by 2027, an executive said.

Walmex began the switch last year, said Senior Vice President of Real Estate Gaston Wainstein.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

