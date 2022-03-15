Walmart's Mexico unit aims to double mobile phone service users in 2022

MEXICO CITY, March 15 (Reuters) - Walmart's Mexico unit is aiming to double the number of users connected to its mobile phone service in 2022, an executive said at the company's investors day Tuesday.

The service, called BAIT or "Bodega Aurrera Internet y Telefonia," has serviced more than 2 million Mexicans, executives said.

"We now represent nearly 2% of total mobile telephone lines in Mexico since we launched the service less than two years ago," said Chief Growth Officer Beatriz Nunez.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry)

