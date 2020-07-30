Walmart’s Merger of Online and Retail Stores Means Layoffs Are Looming

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) continues to streamline its operations as it moves to merge its online business with its U.S. stores. But just as other major retailers are discovering, the consolidation means some workers are expendable and will be dismissed. The retailer hasn't said how many yet because not everyone's been notified that they'll soon be unemployed.

Bloomberg reports hundreds of employees have already been let go in its store planning, logistics, and real estate units because physical-store expansion is being de-emphasized. Without a growing physical presence, jobs involved in such operations are superfluous, though those who lost jobs will continue to be paid until January, which coincides with Walmart's fiscal year.

Image source: Walmart.

Walmart spokeswoman Jami Lamontagne confirmed the dismissals to CNBC, saying, "We are continuing on our journey to create an omnichannel organization within our Walmart U.S. business, and we're making some additional changes this week."

The process began in earnest last year after Walmart began winding down its $3.3 billion Jet.com experiment, first removing it as a stand-alone business before merging it within its e-commerce division, then shutting it down altogether.

It then eliminated its separate online grocery shopping app, folding it into its existing retail app so the two were seen as part of a cohesive whole.

Yet unlike other retailers struggling to survive during the pandemic, Walmart operates from a position of strength. It was deemed an essential business and allowed to remain open while competitors were forced to close. Where sales at rivals have withered, the retail giant has thrived; profits last quarter rose 4% to $4 billion.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.