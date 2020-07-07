Walmart's membership program set to launch in July - Recode

July 7 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc WMT.N is close to launching its membership program, a direct competitor for online retail giant Amazon.com Inc's AMZN.O Prime service, Recode reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The company plans to launch the subscription service, called Walmart+, later this month and it will cost $98 a year, according to the report.

The membership program will include features like same-day delivery of groceries and other merchandise, discounts on fuel at the retailer's gas stations, and early access to product deals, Recode said.

Walmart, whose shares rose nearly 4% after the news, declined to comment on the report.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

