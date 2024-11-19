Walmart’s market share gains, margin expansion continues, says Roth MKM

Roth MKM keeps a Buy rating and $81 price target on Walmart (WMT) after the company’s better than expected Q3 results this morning. Walmart has increased e-commerce adoption, and the investment now allows the company to compete on the equally important, and previously unavailable dimension of convenience, with the incremental proposition driving new households, new demographics, and new opportunities for growth, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on WMT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.