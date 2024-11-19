News & Insights

Walmart’s market share gains, margin expansion continues, says Roth MKM

November 19, 2024 — 08:11 am EST

Roth MKM keeps a Buy rating and $81 price target on Walmart (WMT) after the company’s better than expected Q3 results this morning. Walmart has increased e-commerce adoption, and the investment now allows the company to compete on the equally important, and previously unavailable dimension of convenience, with the incremental proposition driving new households, new demographics, and new opportunities for growth, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

