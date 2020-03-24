Walmart's India e-commerce unit Flipkart suspends services due to lockdown

NEW DELHI, March 25 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc's WMT.N Flipkart has suspended services, a notice on the Indian e-commerce firm's website said on Wednesday, as India began a 21-day lockdown to fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Flipkart's move came after rival Amazon India said on Tuesday it will halt orders for non-essential products in India to prioritize customers’ critical needs, and focus on supplying essentials.

