Walmart's India e-commerce unit Flipkart suspends services due to lockdown

Sankalp Phartiyal Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DANISH SIDDIQUI

NEW DELHI, March 25 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc's WMT.N Flipkart has suspended services, a notice on the Indian e-commerce firm's website said on Wednesday, as India began a 21-day lockdown to fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Flipkart's move came after rival Amazon India said on Tuesday it will halt orders for non-essential products in India to prioritize customers’ critical needs, and focus on supplying essentials.

