Walmart's holiday sales hurt by shorter season, lower demand for apparel

Nandita Bose Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI

Walmart Inc reported lower-than-expected holiday quarter U.S. comparable sales on Tuesday as a shorter holiday season and weak demand for apparel, toys and electronics hurt sales in stores.

Sales at U.S. stores open at least a year rose 1.9%, excluding fuel, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31. That fell short of analysts' average forecast of a 2.35% rise, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Adjusted earnings per share slowed to $1.38 per share, falling short of the average expectation of $1.43 per share, the data showed.

