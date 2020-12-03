US Markets
WMT

Walmart's Flipkart to partially spin off digital payments business

Contributor
Sankalp Phartiyal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANISH SIDDIQUI

Walmart Inc-controlled Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart said on Thursday it was partially spinning off PhonePe in a move aimed at widening the digital payments platform's access to capital to fuel its growth.

NEW DELHI, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc WMT.N-controlled Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart said on Thursday it was partially spinning off PhonePe in a move aimed at widening the digital payments platform's access to capital to fuel its growth.

PhonePe, which competes with Alibaba 9988.HK-backed homegrown payments pioneer Paytm and GooglePay, will raise $700 million in primary capital, Bengaluru-based Flipkart said in a statement.

The funds will be raised at a post-money valuation of $5.5 billion from existing Flipkart investors led by Walmart, the statement said.

Flipkart will continue to be PhonePe's majority shareholder, it added.

PhonePe has more than 100 million monthly active users which helped it clock nearly one billion digital payment transactions in October.

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((sankalp.phartiyal@thomsonreuters.com; +91-11-49548064;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WMT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular