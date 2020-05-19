US Markets
WMT

Walmart's first-quarter same-store sales rise 10%, online revenues surge

Contributor
Aishwarya Venugopal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Walmart Inc's first-quarter U.S. comparable sales rose 10% and the retailer reported a 74% rise in online sales on Tuesday as stockpiling of groceries and other essentials drove consumers to its stores and website during the coronavirus-related lockdowns.

May 19 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc's WMT.N first-quarter U.S. comparable sales rose 10% and the retailer reported a 74% rise in online sales on Tuesday as stockpiling of groceries and other essentials drove consumers to its stores and website during the coronavirus-related lockdowns.

However, the company pulled its forecast for the full-year due to the uncertainty to its business caused by the pandemic.

Operating income rose 5.6% to $5.22 billion in the quarter ended April 30.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((Aishwarya.Venugopal@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2830;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WMT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular