Walmart’s Black Friday Deals in November: Even Earlier Access for Walmart+ Members

You don’t become the world’s largest retail corporation without giving your customers what they want. And with inflation settled at anxiety-inducing levels throughout 2022, holiday shoppers want deals — and lots of them.

Walmart has announced plans for a month of Black Friday deal events, offering early access to its Walmart+ members.

The “Black Friday Deals for Days” promotion runs from Nov. 7 through Cyber Monday on Nov. 28 and will feature selected weekly discounted items beginning online every Monday (in-store every following Wednesday). Additionally, while regular Walmart shoppers will be able to get access to deals online at 7 p.m. local time each Monday, Walmart+ members will gain access to these discounts at noon.

Per a Walmart corporate statement, this is the schedule for “Black Friday Deals for Days” in November:

Event 1 (Deals begin online Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. EST and continue in stores Nov. 9): Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. EST — 7 p.m. EST on Mon., Nov. 7.

Event 2 (Deals begin online Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. EST and continue in stores Nov. 16): Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. EST — 7 p.m. EST on Mon., Nov. 14.

Event 3 (Deals begin online Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. EST and continue in stores Nov. 25): Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. EST — 7 p.m. EST on Mon., Nov. 21.

Cyber Monday (Nov. 28): Walmart will close out a month of incredible savings with its Cyber Monday event.

“Black Friday has evolved over the years from a single day to an entire season and is without a doubt the most anticipated shopping event of the year,” said Charles Redfield, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Walmart U.S. “Our customers are counting on us more than ever to help them find the season’s best gifts while delivering incredible savings like only Walmart can.”

“That’s why we continue to challenge ourselves to offer an unparalleled Black Friday experience each year, giving customers more of what they love — more opportunities to shop even bigger savings on Walmart’s best assortment of gifts, easily and conveniently, online or in our stores.”

As great as the deals will be, Walmart will try to ensure this holiday season isn’t hampered by supply chain disruptions and inventory shortages. A full 90% of Americans are served by a Walmart store within 10 miles of their residence. But even with over 4,700 stores in the U.S., the retail king is taking great strides to up its online and shipping operations game.

According to a press statement issued on Sept. 29, the company wants to provide improved delivery to its stores and to its customers — and increased seasonal employee hires and fulfillment centers to accommodate holiday shopping earlier this year.

