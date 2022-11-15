Walmart’s Best Deals Before Black Friday

Black Friday holiday shopping is coming to Walmart early this year! According to the popular retailer, it will be hosting a series of Black Friday Deals for Days events. These events lead up to and through Black Friday on November 25, 2022.

Holiday Spending: Get Top Holiday Shopping and Savings Tips

Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now

Here’s an inside look at Walmart’s amazing deals in November and other savings Walmart shoppers can take advantage of throughout the month.

Walmart’s Black Friday Deals For Days

The first Black Friday Deals for Days event kicked off online on Monday, November 7. Amazing deals across tech, toys and home started on Walmart’s website for Walmart+ shoppers and continued in Walmart stores. Here are just a few deals available to shoppers:

HP 11.6″ Chromebook ($79)

TCL 55″ Class 4K Smart Roku TV ($188)

Shark E-Z Robot Vacuum ($258)

Marvel Spider-Man 3-Pack ($18)

PAW Patrol, Als Deluxe Big Truck Toy with Moveable Claw Arm and Accessories ($20)

Bartesian Premium Cocktail Machine ($199)

Even more early Black Friday deals can be found on the Walmart website.

Take Our Poll: Do You Tip For Service?

Where’s the Full Walmart Black Friday Deals For Days Schedule?

After the first round of Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days, here’s what Walmart shoppers can look forward to afterward:

Event 2. Deals begin online starting November 14 at 7 p.m. ET and continue in stores through November 16. Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on November 14.

Event 3. Deals begin online November 21 at 7 p.m. ET and continue in stores through November 25. Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on November 21.

Cyber Monday. On November 28, Walmart will close out a month of incredible savings with its Cyber Monday event.

Even More Holiday Shopping Benefits for Walmart+ Members

Walmart customers with a Walmart+ membership will be able to receive early access and first dibs online for Black Friday savings. Early access gives Walmart+ shoppers extra time to save more money with a lot less stress, whether you’re shopping in-store, online or getting a delivery.

This year, Walmart is also making online shopping easy for its customers with a streamlined Black Friday site experience on Walmart.com and the Walmart app. This experience highlights all of Walmart’s best deals in one easy-to-navigate digital destination, simplifying the shopping experience so shoppers save time and money.

To learn more about Walmart’s holiday plans, including the retailer’s offer on thousands more Rollbacks and three new and expanded returns options including the Holiday Guarantee, curbside returns and Return Pickup for Walmart+ members, visit Walmart’s Holiday hub.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Walmart’s Best Deals Before Black Friday

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.