Walmart's AI Push Gains Steam: Will Sparky Boost Sales Growth?

Walmart Inc. WMT is starting to show early but tangible signs that its artificial intelligence push is strengthening digital commerce, with Sparky emerging as one of the more important pieces of that effort.



The company’s e-commerce business is already expanding at a healthy clip, and Sparky appears to be building on that momentum by making shopping more engaging and more action-oriented for users.



The most visible proof point so far is basket size. Customers who use Sparky are generating an average order value about 35% higher than those who do not use it. Adoption is also moving up, with roughly half of app users having already interacted with the tool. Taken together, these figures suggest Sparky is moving beyond the stage of being just an experimental feature and is beginning to establish itself as a more active part of the shopping journey.



This is especially relevant because Sparky is not operating as a stand-alone digital tool. It is tied into Walmart’s broader omnichannel model, helping connect customer intent with actual fulfillment through fast delivery, pickup and in-store execution. In that sense, its role is not limited to product discovery alone. It also fits into the company’s larger push to make digital shopping faster, smoother and more directly linked to transaction completion.



This makes Sparky more important in the current setup. Walmart’s U.S. e-commerce sales increased 27% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, while global e-commerce sales rose 24%, with store-fulfilled pickup and delivery helping support that growth.



Within that framework, Sparky looks increasingly relevant. It is still early, but the current numbers suggest Sparky is becoming a meaningful part of Walmart’s effort to turn digital engagement into larger and more efficient transactions.

What Do the Latest Metrics Say About Walmart?

Walmart, which competes with Costco Wholesale Corporation COST and Target Corporation TGT, has seen its shares rally 33.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s 31.9% growth. Shares of Costco and Target have gained 2% and 28.8%, respectively, in the aforementioned period.



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From a valuation standpoint, Walmart's forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio stands at 42.83, higher than the industry’s 38.96. The company is trading at a premium to Target (with a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 14.99) while trading at a discount to Costco (46.31).



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Walmart’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings per share implies year-over-year growth of about 5% and 9.5%, respectively.



Walmart currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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