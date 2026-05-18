Walmart's AI and Automation Push: Long-Term Cost Advantage?

Walmart Inc. WMT is increasingly positioning technology, automation and AI at the center of its operating model as it looks to improve efficiency across fulfillment, inventory management and customer engagement. The company’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 update showed these investments contributing to broader efforts aimed at growing operating income faster than sales, particularly as digital operations continue scaling globally.



A major focus area remains supply-chain automation. Nearly 50% of Walmart’s e-commerce fulfillment center volume is now automated, while about 60% of stores receive some level of automated freight. In addition, 23 of the company’s 42 regional distribution centers are in different stages of automation retrofit. These initiatives are helping improve inventory visibility, product flow and labor productivity across the network.



The company’s inventory performance reflected some of those efficiencies. Global inventory increased 2.6% in constant currency at the end of fiscal 2026, roughly half the pace of full-year sales growth. Walmart also noted that inventory and labor remain its two largest cost areas, making automation-led productivity improvements increasingly important to the economics of its omnichannel model.



AI is also becoming a more visible part of Walmart’s customer strategy. The company’s shopping assistant, Sparky, is being used to move shoppers from basic search toward more personalized and intent-driven commerce. Walmart indicated that customers engaging with Sparky generated average order values roughly 35% higher than non-users, while adoption continued increasing during the quarter.



Importantly, Walmart appears focused on building scalable technology platforms across markets. The company believes common AI and digital platforms can lower marginal operating costs over time while supporting faster delivery speeds, better inventory deployment and more personalized shopping experiences. This combination could gradually strengthen Walmart’s long-term cost structure while improving customer convenience at scale.

What Do the Latest Metrics Say About Walmart?

Walmart, which competes with Costco Wholesale Corporation COST and Target Corporation TGT, has seen its shares rally 34% over the past year compared with the industry’s 31.4% growth. Shares of Costco have climbed 1.4%, while Target has gained 24% in the aforementioned period.



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From a valuation standpoint, Walmart's forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio stands at 43.85, higher than the industry’s 39.63. The company is trading at a premium to Target (with a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 14.88) while trading at a discount to Costco (48.16).



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Walmart’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings per share implies year-over-year growth of 4.7% and 9.5%, respectively.



Walmart currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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