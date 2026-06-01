Walmart's 30-Minute Delivery Expansion Strengthens Its Retail Edge

Walmart Inc. WMT continues to build on its core retail advantages — scale, value pricing, store proximity and digital convenience — to stay relevant in a more demanding consumer environment. The company’s latest move, expanding 30-minute-or-less delivery to 33 U.S. markets, highlights its effort to make everyday shopping faster, easier and more flexible.



The service covers more than 100,000 eligible items, including groceries, pharmacy products, household essentials, pet supplies, electronics and prescriptions. This broad assortment gives Walmart a useful edge, as customers can rely on one platform for urgent fill-in trips, last-minute meals, medicines or general merchandise needs.



The expansion fits well with Walmart’s recent operating trends. In the first quarter of fiscal 2027, global e-commerce sales grew 26%, while Walmart U.S. saw about 45% growth in store-fulfilled delivery. Expedited deliveries, or those completed in under three hours, represented roughly 36% of U.S. store-fulfilled orders, suggesting that shoppers are increasingly embracing faster fulfillment options.



Walmart’s store base is central to the strategy, allowing inventory to sit closer to households and enabling faster delivery across a broad assortment. This speed also strengthens Walmart+, supports more frequent digital engagement and reinforces the company’s omnichannel model. With U.S. marketplace sales up nearly 50%, and advertising and membership revenues growing, faster fulfillment can further boost higher-margin businesses by driving repeat purchases and improving seller participation.



Walmart’s 30-minute delivery expansion is more than a convenience upgrade. It reflects a broader push to combine low prices, broad assortment and speed at scale. If the company can continue improving delivery economics while protecting its value proposition, the initiative should strengthen customer loyalty and support Walmart’s long-term omnichannel growth.

What Do the Latest Metrics Say About Walmart?

Walmart, which competes with Costco Wholesale Corporation COST and Target Corporation TGT, has seen its shares rally 16% over the past year compared with the industry’s 14.3% growth. Shares of Costco have tumbled 9.5%, while Target has gained 36.2% in the aforementioned period.



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From a valuation standpoint, Walmart's forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio stands at 38.42, higher than the industry’s 34.98. The company is trading at a premium to Target (with a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 15) while trading at a discount to Costco (43.66).



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Walmart’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings per share implies year-over-year growth of 5.1% and 9.5%, respectively.



Walmart currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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