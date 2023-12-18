Walmart: 9 Cheap Stocking Stuffers To Buy for Less Than $10

Need a few more stocking stuffers before the holidays arrive? Head over to Walmart for small gifts everyone in your family will love.

I’m a Financial Expert: Always Buy the Cheapest Version of These 10 Things

To keep you on track from making any impulse buys, GOBankingRates rounded up 10 stocking stuffers under $10 to add to your shopping cart. Make everyone’s spirits merry and bright with these 10 cheap stocking stuffers.

Rael Beauty Vitamin C Facial Sheet Mask

Treat mom or someone special to an at-home spa day with Rael Beauty’s Vitamin C Facial Sheet Mask.

At just under $3, this sheet mask works to clarify uneven skin tone and brighten your complexion for an instant moisture boost to your skin. This mask is suitable for all skin types and ages.

Eos 100% Natural Lip Balm – Pineapple Passionfruit & Coconut Milk

Eos 100% Natural Lip Balm in Pineapple Passionfruit and Coconut Milk makes the perfect stocking stuffer for a few reasons.

Each lip balm is formulated with protective antioxidants and sustainably sourced ingredients for all-day moisture during the dry winter months. Walmart shoppers also receive two lip balms in each package, which means they’re only paying about $2.97 per Eos lip balm.

Burt’s Bees Almond and Milk Hand Cream

Burt’s Bees Almond and Milk Hand Cream makes a great stocking stuffer for anyone on your wish list.

Anytime your hands feel dry this holiday season, simply massage a bit of this scented moisturizer on for smoother, softer hands. Formulated with emollient almond cream, this hand cream may also be used for hydrating elbows, knees and feet too.

Scünci Scrunchie Hair Ties

Gift an entire package of Scünci Scrunchie Hair Ties or add a few to teen and tween stockings you know will appreciate having more hair ties for their updos.

Walmart shoppers receive 12 colorful scrunchies in every pack, which comes out to paying about 50 cents per scrunchie.

GustaveDesign Christmas Holiday Socks

No stocking is complete without cozy winter socks. GustaveDesign’s Christmas Holiday Socks are available in sizes to fit men and women and come in four festive holiday patterns at just under $8.

Crayola Colors of Kindness Crayons

Regular GOBankingRates readers may notice we tend to include crayons in many stocking stuffer roundups. Crayons are a classic stocking stuffer staple, and the price tag for Crayola Colors of Kindness Crayons can’t be passed up.

Each pack of 24 crayons are $6.51, meaning Walmart shoppers pay about 27 cents per crayon.

UNO Card Game

Priced at just under $5, slipping an UNO Card Game into stockings guarantees you’ll be spending Christmas Day playing a fun card game with family and friends. Each package includes a 108-card deck, instruction guide and scoring rules.

Starbucks Peppermint Hot Cocoa Ornament

Who wouldn’t want Starbucks in their stocking this year? Make the holidays jolly with Starbucks Peppermint Hot Cocoa Ornament which makes a delicious stocking stuffer for anyone and everyone.

Each ornament includes two peppermint hot cocoa packets which whip up two tasty mugs of velvety hot cocoa. When we crunch the numbers, this means Walmart shoppers pay about $4.47 per cocoa packet.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Trees Assortment Christmas Candy

Every stocking needs some chocolate and Reese’s Peanut Butter Trees Assortment Christmas Candy is here to make the holidays sweeter. Buy a bag for just under $10 and add a small handful of chocolates to every stocking: everyone will love it!

