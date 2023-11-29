Walmart: 6 High-Quality Items To Buy Now

Whether you hope to save on your holiday shopping or are just looking for everyday discounts, Walmart has you covered. While the big-box retailer is known for its affordable prices, it also carries high-quality items that will last you for years to come.

At GOBankingRates, we found six products from Walmart that combine cost effectiveness with superior quality. These items will not only save you money, but they will prove worthwhile because of their durability, great taste or outstanding performance.

Here are six high-quality items to buy now at Walmart. (All prices are as of Nov. 28.)

Duck Brand Bubble Wrap

Price: $19.48

Savings: $2.50

Moving supplies are generally cheaper at Walmart compared to other retailers. Name-brand, high-quality items such as the Duck Brand Small Bubble Cushioning Wrap are around $2.50 less than on Amazon. It is several dollars cheaper than at self-storage companies or moving stores.

At $19.48 for 200 feet, you can wrap a large number of valuables with the peace of mind that they will arrive safely to your new abode. You also can save a considerable amount on moving boxes, tape and other must-haves for your next move.

Great Value Spices

Price: $1.18 and up

Savings: $1 or more

Spices are pricey. Depending on where you buy your pantry staples, you could end up paying $5 or more for even a basic spice like ground oregano leaves. Walmart, however, has affordable options for every home chef.

Their Great Value oregano leaves cost $1.18 for .87 ounces. A similar bottle of the tasty spice could cost you $3 or more at your local grocery store. With grocery prices continuing to go up, any savings may be worth considering. If you cook a lot and like to keep a robust spice rack, then check Walmart.

Avia Women’s Ankle Leggings

Price: $15.98

Savings: $33

Athletic wear is all the rage. Whether you are a gym workout warrior, a busy soccer mom or a tired college student, you probably have a go-to pair of leggings that you throw on when you head out of the house. Walmart offers consumers several affordable athleisure options.

One of the most popular is the Avia women’s 28-inch high waist ankle leggings with side pockets. At $15.98, they are over $30 less than a similar pair at Lululemon. They also have over 300 5-star reviews.

Clear Plastic Latch Box

Price: $8.34

Savings: $8

If a clean, organized home is part of your New Year’s resolution, you’ll need to stock up on storage containers. Walmart has you covered with name-brand containers for less. The Sterilite 66-quart clear plastic latch box sells for $8.34 at the discount retailer. You could save up to $8 per box, depending on where you shop for them.

The clear containers are perfect for organizing your garage since you are able to see what is inside them. They have over 3,000 5-star reviews and are cost effective no matter the size of your project.

Apple AirPods Pro

Price: $229

Savings: $20 or more

You can score deep discounts on Apple products such as the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) – Lightning. They are normally priced at $249, but you can snag them at Walmart for $229.

AirPods are state-of-the-art, noise-canceling earpieces that give you up to six hours of listening time.

Wrangler Men’s Jeans

Price: $19.98

Savings: $7

Wranglers have been an American staple in denim for over 75 years. Walmart sells the jeans at deep discounts, including the Wrangler men’s relaxed fit jeans with flex. Shoppers can find the jeans for $19.98, $7 less than at other retailers.

