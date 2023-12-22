Walmart: 20 Last-Minute Christmas Deals

Walmart's last-minute Christmas gifts include best selling kitchen and home goods, tech gadgets, vacuums, TV’s, consoles for gaming, Apple devices, toys and much more — up to 60% off — to save you a bundle. And, because Walmart is feeling extra jolly this year, your gifts will arrive before Christmas Eve and ship for free!

Plus, you’ll get two-day shipping on orders over $35, or you can pick them up on your way home if a Walmart is nearby.

Here are the top 20 carefully curated gifts for the ones you love, available at Walmart.

If that’s not enough to get you all cheery about Walmart, right now you can try Walmart+ free for 30 days and get in on the savings with free delivery & shipping, gas discounts, video streaming, auto care with free flat tire repair & free road hazard and more.

Related Content

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.