Walmart: 20 Last-Minute Christmas Deals

December 22, 2023 — 05:30 am EST

Written by Kathryn Pomroy for Kiplinger ->

Walmart's last-minute Christmas gifts include best selling kitchen and home goods, tech gadgets, vacuums, TV’s, consoles for gaming, Apple devices, toys and much more — up to 60% off — to save you a bundle. And, because Walmart is feeling extra jolly this year, your gifts will arrive before Christmas Eve and ship for free!

Plus, you’ll get two-day shipping on orders over $35, or you can pick them up on your way home if a Walmart is nearby. 

Here are the top 20 carefully curated gifts for the ones you love, available at Walmart.

  • Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) - was $129, now $99
  • 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service DNA Test - was $199.99, now $129 
  • Keurig K-Express K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker - was $79.99, now $49 
  • KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Quart Stand Mixer - was $399.99, now $259
  • Ninja AF100 Air Fryer - was $89, now $69
  • Levi's Men's 501 Original Fit Jeans - was $79.50, now $55.65
  • LG 70" webOS Smart TV - was $648, now $498
  • Keurig K-Duo Essentials - was $99.99, now $79 
  • Meta Quest 2 — All-in-One Wireless VR Headset - was $299.99, now $249
  • Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner - was $123.34, now $78 
  • Apple Watch 8 with GPS, 41mm - was $399, now $249 
  • Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones - was $349.95, now $179.95 
  • Shark ION Robot Vacuum - was $249, now $139
  • Bare Home 17 lbs Weighted Blanket - was $64.99, now $57.99
  • Jungle Wave Cordless Hair Straightener Brush - was $49.99, now $27.99
  • Dyson Outsize Plus Cordless Vacuum - was $599.99, now $379.99 
  • Samsung 32" Quantum HDR Smart TV - was $562.94, now $397.99 
  • LEGO Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House - now $47.99 
  • Xbox Series X Video Game Console - was $499, now $349
  • Frigidaire 26 lb Ice Maker - was $119, now $59

If that’s not enough to get you all cheery about Walmart, right now you can try Walmart+ free for 30 days and get in on the savings with free delivery & shipping, gas discounts, video streaming, auto care with free flat tire repair & free road hazard and more. 

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Kiplinger
Kiplinger is a Washington, D.C.-based publisher of business forecasts and personal finance advice, available in print and online. Get trusted advice on investing, retirement, taxes, saving, real estate, cars, college, insurance.
