Walmart (XTRA:WMT) Price Target Increased by 7.26% to 182.24

The average one-year price target for Walmart (XTRA:WMT) has been revised to 182.24 / share. This is an increase of 7.26% from the prior estimate of 169.90 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 157.44 to a high of 219.51 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.76% from the latest reported closing price of 163.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4222 funds or institutions reporting positions in Walmart. This is an increase of 170 owner(s) or 4.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WMT is 0.63%, a decrease of 7.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.79% to 1,010,855K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 46,134K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,252K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMT by 5.34% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,298K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,395K shares, representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMT by 7.00% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 26,944K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,415K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMT by 11.74% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 23,309K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bank Of America holds 20,945K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,981K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMT by 76.35% over the last quarter.

