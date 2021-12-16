Walmart (WMT) Up 2.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Walmart (WMT). Shares have added about 2.7% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Walmart due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Walmart Beats on Q3 Earnings, Raises FY22 Outlook

Walmart Inc. reported better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein both top and bottom lines grew year over year. With more customers and members returning to stores and clubs demand seems to be strong. The company increased share in U.S. grocery market. Undoubtedly, the company’s solid efforts to enhance e-commerce game have been helping it stay firm against the growing competition.



Stronger-than-anticipated performance prompted management to lift U.S. comp sales and earnings projection for fiscal 2022. Walmart raised its earnings view for the third successive quarter. We note that Walmart U.S. inventory was up 11.5% ahead of the festive season. Management envisions fourth-quarter U.S. comp sales, excluding fuel, to be around 5%.

Quarter in Detail

Walmart’s adjusted earnings of $1.45 per share rose 8.2% from the year-ago period figure, and comfortably beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39. Total revenues of $140.5 billion grew 4.3% and came ahead of the consensus mark of $135.7 billion. On a constant-currency basis, total revenues climbed 3.3% to $139.2 billion. Revenues were hurt to the tune of about $9.4 billion related to divestitures.



Consolidated gross profit margin shrunk 42 basis points (bps) to 24.6% due to rise in supply chain costs, a higher mix of lower margin fuel business in the United States and a shifting international format mix. Gross margin at Walmart U.S. contracted 12 bps, thanks to elevated supply-chain costs. This was partly mitigated by lower markdowns and increased contributions from Walmart Connect advertising revenues.



Consolidated operating income rose marginally 0.2% to $5.8 billion. However, the metric was adversely impacted by $0.4 billion related to divestitures, or about 750 bps. On a constant-currency basis, operating income declined 1.1% to $5.7 billion. Consolidated operating expenses, as a percentage of sales decreased 4 bps to 21.3%. This reflects robust sales growth and decline in expenses for COVID-19, offset by investments in wages.

Segment Details

Walmart U.S.: The segment’s net sales grew 9.3% to $96.6 billion in the reported quarter. U.S. comp sales, excluding fuel, improved 9.2% on the back of 5.7% rise in transactions and 3.3% increase in average ticket. Comp sales represented robust underlying business trends, led by in-store traffic, and aided by sturdy consumer spending due in part to stimulus as well as inflation. Comp sales grew across the general merchandise, grocery and health & wellness categories. The segment saw increased market share in grocery. Grocery sales were up nearly 10% as strong unit growth and low-to-mid-single-digit inflation benefited results. E-commerce contribution to comps was less than 10 bps. E-commerce sales in the segment rose 8%. On a two-year stack basis, e-commerce sales surged 87%, while Walmart Connect advertising sales soared roughly 240%. As of the third quarter, Walmart U.S. had 4,300 pickup locations and 3,300 same-day delivery stores. The company remodeled 174 stores during the reported quarter. Operating income at the Walmart U.S. segment grew 5.9% to $4.9 billion.



Walmart International: Segment net sales fell 20.1% to $23.6 billion, including positive currency impacts of about $1.3 billion. Divestitures hurt segment net sales by $9.4 billion. On a constant-currency basis, net sales dropped 24.6% to $22.3 billion. Strength in Flipkart, Mexico and China were upsides. E-commerce net sales contributed 19% of total segment net sales. Operating income, on a constant-currency basis, slumped 26.5% to $0.8 billion. Divestitures accounted for a reduction of $404 million year over year.



Sam’s Club: The segment, which comprises membership warehouse clubs, witnessed a net sales increase of 19.7% to $19 billion. Sam’s Club comp sales, excluding fuel, grew 13.9%. While transactions grew 11.1%, average ticket rose 2.6%. Government stimulus and inflation also drove comp sales. Comp sales saw broad-based strength across categories — mainly led by food. However, tobacco hurt comp sales. Membership income climbed 11.3% in the quarter, reflecting solid membership trends with record total member count. This, in turn, was a result of higher renewal rates, including increases in Plus member renewal rates as well as Plus penetration. Further, first-year member renewals were strong. E-commerce fueled comps by 170 bps. E-commerce net sales jumped 32% at Sam’s Club on a robust direct-to-home show and solid curbside performance. Segment operating income came in at $0.5 billion, up 10.2% year over year.

Other Financial Updates & Developments

Walmart ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $16.1 billion, long-term debt of $36.4 billion and total equity of $90.8 billion. In the year-to-date period, the company generated an operating cash flow of $16.3 billion and incurred capital expenditures of $8.6 billion, resulting in a free cash flow of $7.7 billion. For fiscal 2022, management anticipates capital expenditures of approximately $13 billion. The company allocated $1.5 billion toward dividend payments and $2.2 billion toward share buybacks during the third quarter. Year to date, Walmart paid dividends worth $4.6 billion and repurchased shares worth $7.4 billion as part of its $20 billion buyback plan unveiled earlier this year.

Guidance

Walmart raised its guidance for fiscal 2022. The company now estimates U.S. comp sales, excluding fuel, to be above 6% versus its prior forecast of a 5-6% increase. Management guided adjusted earnings to be around $6.40 per share, up from its earlier projected range of $6.20-$6.35 per share, and reflects 17% year-over-year increase.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed an upward trend in estimates review.

VGM Scores

At this time, Walmart has an average Growth Score of C, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with an A. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Walmart has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.