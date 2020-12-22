Walmart (WMT) Unveils Returns Service Called Carrier Pickup by FedEx

Walmart Inc. WMT is not leaving a single stone unturned, with regard to easing customers’ shopping experience. The company, which has been doing every bit to enhance delivery and pickup options, has unveiled that customers can return products that have been shopped online, through its new service called Carrier Pickup by FedEx. This free service, which will be extended beyond the holiday season, includes products sold and shipped by Walmart.com.



Customers can seamlessly initiate the return process through the Walmart App or online, by choosing “Drop off at FedEx” as the return option and dropping their return packages at any FedEx Office location. Certainly, Walmart’s alliance with FedEx Corporation FDX is likely to make returns easier and improve the experience of customers shopping online.



Apart from this, the company also announced some alterations to the process for customers who still prefer to return their products in store. Per this, even if customers have purchased items in store, from a third-party vendor or online, they can initiate returns online (through the app or Walmart.com). Additionally, Walmart informed that irrespective of how customers prefer to return products, the company will remain focused on accelerating their refunds.

Walmart Continues to Ease Customers’ Convenience

Given the rising demand for online grocery, retailers like Walmart and Target TGT have been committed to enriching consumers’ experiences by providing easy shopping methods and seamless grocery deliveries. In the third quarter of fiscal 2021, Walmart took robust strides to strengthen its delivery arm, as evident from its launch of Walmart+ membership program; drone delivery pilots in the United States with Flytrex, Zipline and DroneUp; and a pilot with Cruise to test grocery delivery through self-driven all-electric cars. Moreover, the company’s curbside pickup options add to customers’ convenience.





Walmart also unveiled an alliance with Door Dash to deliver prescriptions from pharmacies of Sam’s Club, alongside expanding Scan & Go to all fuel stations at U.S. Sam’s Clubs. Prior to this, Walmart unveiled Express Delivery during the first quarter at several stores, which helps it deliver orders to customers in less than two hours. Such robust endeavors have been keeping the company firmly placed amid the growing competition from Amazon AMZN.



Certainly, Walmart’s delivery service has become all the more vital amid coronavirus-led social distancing, which has taken online shopping to another level. Evidently, U.S. e-commerce sales soared 79% in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 with strength across all channels, including robust traffic at Walmart.com. As of the third quarter, Walmart U.S. had 3,600 pickup locations and 2,900 same-day delivery locations. That said, we believe that the abovementioned returns service with FedEx will add another leaf to Walmart’s growth story.



