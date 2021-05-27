Walmart (WMT) to Fuel Online Business With Gap Home Collection

Walmart Inc. WMT has been focused on expanding its assortments, both in stores and online, which helps this omnichannel retailer continue enriching customers’ experiences. Moving on these lines, the company, for the first time, announced a strategic deal with The Gap, Inc. GPS to launch Gap Home solely on Walmart. Notably, the Gap Home collection will be launched on Walmart.com on Jun 24 and include more than 400 home-related products.



We believe that this partnership will be beneficial for both companies, given the increased demand for home-related products amid the pandemic-induced higher stay-at-home trends.



Well, Gap Home is a new brand, which will offer home essentials like home décor, bedding and bath, and tabletop at Walmart. Further, new seasonal and special collections at Gap Home will be introduced all-round the year, which will be developed in collaboration with IMG, Gap’s licensing agency. Walmart has been looking to strengthen its home assortments for the past few years now and management believes that Gap Home will be a perfect fit, as it will give Walmart’s customers access to premium quality and stylish home goods at a reasonable value.



Markedly, Gap is the first fashion retailer to team up with Walmart in the home category. This partnership brings together two major iconic brands. While Walmart’s robust digital reach and distribution will be a driving factor for Gap, the former is set to gain from Gap Home’s timeless American style. Certainly, this multi-year deal is likely to solidify Gap’s customer base, as well as Walmart’s online sales.

Walmart Bolsters Online Business

The abovementioned addition of Gap Home to Walmart.com is likely to help Walmart take another step on the online growth ladder. Walmart’s e-commerce business and omnichannel penetration have been increasing, all the more amid the pandemic-led social distancing. Certainly, its combination of a robust store network and growing digital capacity is likely to keep it in a good shape. The company has long been trying every means to evolve with the changing consumer environment and stay firm amid the growing competition from Amazon AMZN.



In this regard, Walmart has been taking several e-commerce initiatives, including buyouts, alliances, and improved delivery and payment systems. On May 13, 2021, the company unveiled plans to acquire Zeekit, which is an Israel-based company focused on uniting fashion and technology via its virtual fitting room platform. During the third quarter of fiscal 2021, Walmart had unveiled an additional investment in India’s Ninjacart, for technology and supply-chain solutions. Apart from these, the company’s contracts with Goldman Sachs, Shopify SHOP and Green Dot; buyouts of ShoeBuy, Moosejaw and Bonobos, among others, underscore its intention to build an impressive digital brand portfolio. Further, the buyout of a major stake in Flipkart has been bolstering its International segment.



Additionally, Walmart is making aggressive efforts to expand in the booming online grocery space, which has long been a major contributor to e-commerce sales. U.S. e-commerce sales soared 37% in the first quarter with strength across all channels. Notably, marketplace and store pickup & delivery remained robust. At Sam’s Club, e-commerce sales jumped 47% on the back of a robust direct-to-home show and solid curbside performance. In the International segment, e-commerce sales surged nearly 64%. Impressively, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock has rallied 16.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 16.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



With respect to the abovementioned partnership, the launch of Gap Home is most likely to aid growth at both Gap and Walmart.

