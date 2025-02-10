Walmart (WMT) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Walmart (WMT) closed the most recent trading day at $102.92, moving +1.75% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.98%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest retailer had gained 8.76% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 7.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.07% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Walmart will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 20, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.64, reflecting a 6.67% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $179.42 billion, showing a 3.48% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Walmart. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.32% higher. Walmart is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Walmart is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 36.85. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.9.

It is also worth noting that WMT currently has a PEG ratio of 4.18. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. WMT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.3 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 187, this industry ranks in the bottom 26% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

