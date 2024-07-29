Walmart (WMT) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Walmart (WMT) closed the most recent trading day at $69.62, moving -0.23% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.08% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.07%.

Shares of the world's largest retailer witnessed a gain of 3.06% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 2.44% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Walmart in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 15, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.65, signifying a 6.56% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $168.4 billion, indicating a 4.19% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.43 per share and a revenue of $675.88 billion, representing changes of +9.46% and +4.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Walmart. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher. At present, Walmart boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Walmart is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.77. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.17.

Also, we should mention that WMT has a PEG ratio of 4.02. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Supermarkets industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.8.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, placing it within the top 7% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

