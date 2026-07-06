Walmart (WMT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Walmart (WMT) closed at $110.65 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.06% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.72%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.3%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest retailer had lost 5.92% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.9%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Walmart in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 20, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.74, marking a 8.82% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $186.4 billion, up 5.07% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.89 per share and revenue of $750 billion, which would represent changes of +9.47% and +5.17%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Walmart. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% higher within the past month. Walmart is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, Walmart is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 38.72. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.96 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that WMT has a PEG ratio of 4.17. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Supermarkets industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.91.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, positioning it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WMT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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