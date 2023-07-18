Walmart (WMT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Walmart (WMT) closed at $154.57, marking a -0.18% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.71% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 4.62%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest retailer had lost 0.44% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Walmart as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 17, 2023. On that day, Walmart is projected to report earnings of $1.68 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 5.08%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $159.34 billion, up 4.24% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.21 per share and revenue of $636.67 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.27% and +4.15%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Walmart should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Walmart is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Walmart has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.93 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.14.

We can also see that WMT currently has a PEG ratio of 4.53. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. WMT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.