Walmart (WMT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Walmart (WMT) closed the most recent trading day at $148.75, moving -0.87% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest retailer had gained 5.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.96%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from WMT as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 16, 2021. In that report, analysts expect WMT to post earnings of $1.38 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.99%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $135.26 billion, up 0.41% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.30 per share and revenue of $565.38 billion, which would represent changes of +14.96% and +1.11%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for WMT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. WMT is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, WMT is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.81. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.47.

We can also see that WMT currently has a PEG ratio of 4.33. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. WMT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.36 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

