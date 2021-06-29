Walmart (WMT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Walmart (WMT) closed at $137.30 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.58% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest retailer had lost 2.77% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 3.85%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.12%.

WMT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect WMT to post earnings of $1.53 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.92%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $135.81 billion, down 1.41% from the year-ago period.

WMT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.95 per share and revenue of $551.81 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.58% and -1.31%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for WMT. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher within the past month. WMT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, WMT is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.19. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.33, so we one might conclude that WMT is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that WMT currently has a PEG ratio of 4.22. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. WMT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.42 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

