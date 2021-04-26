Walmart (WMT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Walmart (WMT) closed the most recent trading day at $137.91, moving -1.42% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest retailer had gained 4.4% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.73% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 6.99% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from WMT as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 18, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.21, up 2.54% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $131.27 billion, down 2.49% from the prior-year quarter.

WMT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.42 per share and revenue of $544.67 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.09% and -2.59%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for WMT should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.01% higher. WMT is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, WMT is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.81. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.21, which means WMT is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that WMT has a PEG ratio of 4.69 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Supermarkets stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.14 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 243, which puts it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WMT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Walmart Inc. (WMT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.