Walmart (WMT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Walmart (WMT) closed at $143.22 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.68% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.29%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest retailer had lost 4.73% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.8% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from WMT as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, WMT is projected to report earnings of $1.47 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.52%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $146.06 billion, up 3.1% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.55 per share and revenue of $554.69 billion, which would represent changes of +12.58% and +5.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for WMT should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% higher. WMT currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, WMT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 26. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.99.

Meanwhile, WMT's PEG ratio is currently 4.73. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Supermarkets stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.92 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 126, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

