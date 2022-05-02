Walmart (WMT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Walmart (WMT) closed at $151.98 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.66% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.57% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest retailer had gained 1.31% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 13.77% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.81% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Walmart as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 17, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.47, down 13.02% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $138.12 billion, down 0.14% from the year-ago period.

WMT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.77 per share and revenue of $589.42 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.8% and +2.91%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Walmart. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Walmart is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Walmart is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.61. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.5.

It is also worth noting that WMT currently has a PEG ratio of 4.11. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Supermarkets industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.05 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

