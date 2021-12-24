Walmart (WMT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Walmart (WMT) closed the most recent trading day at $139.49, moving -0.22% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.62% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest retailer had lost 4.81% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.87% in that time.

Walmart will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 17, 2022. On that day, Walmart is projected to report earnings of $1.49 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.19%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $150.84 billion, down 0.81% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.41 per share and revenue of $571.23 billion. These totals would mark changes of +16.97% and +2.16%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Walmart. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% higher within the past month. Walmart is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Walmart is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.75. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.45.

Meanwhile, WMT's PEG ratio is currently 3.96. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Supermarkets stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.16 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

