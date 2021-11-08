Walmart (WMT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Walmart (WMT) closed the most recent trading day at $149.27, moving -0.64% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest retailer had gained 7.57% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 9.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.19% in that time.

WMT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 16, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.38, up 2.99% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $135.19 billion, up 0.36% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.30 per share and revenue of $565.25 billion, which would represent changes of +14.96% and +1.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for WMT should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower. WMT currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, WMT is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.83. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.73, which means WMT is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that WMT currently has a PEG ratio of 4.33. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Supermarkets was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.43 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

