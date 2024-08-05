Walmart (WMT) Stock Moves -1.27%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Walmart (WMT) standing at $67.59, reflecting a -1.27% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 2.6%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 3.43%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest retailer had lost 2.26% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.92% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Walmart in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 15, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.65, up 6.56% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $168.4 billion, indicating a 4.19% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.43 per share and revenue of $675.88 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.46% and +4.28%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Walmart. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher. Walmart currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Walmart's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 28.22. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.11, so one might conclude that Walmart is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that WMT currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.95. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Supermarkets industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.74.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

