Walmart (WMT) Stock Moves -1.23%: What You Should Know

Walmart (WMT) closed at $140.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.23% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest retailer had lost 3.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 0.32%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.36%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from WMT as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, WMT is projected to report earnings of $1.38 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.99%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $135.68 billion, up 0.72% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.33 per share and revenue of $565.38 billion, which would represent changes of +15.51% and +1.11%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for WMT should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% higher. WMT is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, WMT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.46. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.66.

Meanwhile, WMT's PEG ratio is currently 4.08. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Supermarkets industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.15 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

