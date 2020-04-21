Walmart (WMT) Stock Moves -0.99%: What You Should Know

Walmart (WMT) closed at $128.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.99% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.97%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest retailer had gained 13.62% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 23.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 22.85% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from WMT as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 19, 2020. On that day, WMT is projected to report earnings of $1.16 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.65%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $128.62 billion, up 3.79% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.11 per share and revenue of $542.29 billion, which would represent changes of +3.65% and +3.5%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for WMT. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher. WMT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, WMT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.42. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.02, so we one might conclude that WMT is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that WMT currently has a PEG ratio of 5.15. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Supermarkets stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.34 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

